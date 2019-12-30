FIRST ALERT: Scattered showers continue this morning, cooler air arrives tonight

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Grab the umbrella or the rain jacket as you head out the door for your Monday plans. Rain chances will remain at 60% through the morning hours as another round of rain will work through our area. This is still well ahead of the actual cold front, which will not move through until later this afternoon, allowing temperatures to climb into the lower 70s today.
The best chances for rain today will be early. As we head throughout the day, we will see those chances become more scattered, especially around lunchtime and into the early afternoon hours. Highs this afternoon will reach the low-mid 70s today before the cooler air surges in tonight and into Tuesday.
Clearing skies return to the forecast tomorrow with cooler weather to end 2019 and begin 2020. Highs on Tuesday will reach the lower 60s with the upper 50s for highs on January 1st. Even with this cooling trend, highs will be right around normal for this time of year.
If you are planning on celebrating New Year's Eve somewhere this year, the forecast looks to cooperate.
Another warm spell is expected by the end of the week before our next system. The first rain chance of 2020 will arrive late Friday and into Saturday morning. Highs on Friday will reach the low-mid 70s before another cool spell just in time for the weekend.
