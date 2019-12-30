FIRST ALERT: Clearing and turning cooler for the New Year

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Clearing skies, cooler temperatures and a drying trend move in for the start of 2020.
A cold front will continue to push off shore tonight and will bring an end to the stretch of spring-like temperatures.
With clearing skies, temperatures will drop into the middle to upper 40s by daybreak Tuesday.
Tuesday will be sunny and pleasant with a gusty wind at times. Temperatures will climb to near 60 by the afternoon.
You’ll need a jacket for outdoor celebrations Tuesday night as temperatures drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s under clear skies. Midnight temperatures will be hovering near 45 degrees with a lingering wind dropping the wind chill into the 30s at times.
New Year’s Day will see another round of sunny skies and seasonable temperatures as afternoon readings reach the middle 50s.
The first big cold front of 2020 will arrive by the end of the week and will deliver another round of changeable weather.
Temperatures will soar into the 70s once again on Friday as clouds increase. As the front moves closer, showers and possibly thunderstorms will develop by Friday afternoon and evening.
As the front moves off shore, much cooler weather will arrive along with clearing skies by next weekend.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.