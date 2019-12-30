Date set for 2020 Myrtle Beach Polar Plunge

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – It’s chilling for a cause.
The 2020 Myrtle Beach Polar Plunge is set for Saturday, Feb. 1, at 10 a.m. at the Sands Ocean Club in Myrtle Beach. It’s located at 9550 Shore Drive.
According to information, the polar plunge is part of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics and 100% of the funds raised directly benefit athlete programs around the state.
People can register as an individual or form a team. Each “plunger” must raise a minimum of $50.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.