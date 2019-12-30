Coroner: Body found behind Clio tobacco shop that of missing man

CLIO, S.C. (WMBF) – An autopsy is being performed Monday to determine the exact cause of a death of a man who was found in the town of Clio the day after Christmas, officials said.
Marlboro County Coroner Tim Brown identified the man as 47-year-old Timothy Anderson, of Clio.
According to Brown, the man had been missing for 10 days prior to the discovery of his body behind the tobacco shop off Main Street in Clio on Dec. 26.
The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division was called to assist with the investigation.
