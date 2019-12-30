Buoy from South Carolina displaced after Dorian shows up at Florida beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (WCSC) - A buoy from South Carolina displaced sometime after Hurricane Dorian washed ashore at a Florida beach.
Officials with the Coast Guard say the buoy was discovered in the area of New Smyrna Beach, about 14 miles south of Daytona Beach.
The Coast Guard is working with city officials and Volusia County to create a plan to remove the buoy.
The buoy was originally from Port Royal Sound in Beaufort County.
Coast Guard officials say the buoy, dubbed Red No. 8, was previously displaced in 2017, was recovered and put back in place until it was lost again during Dorian, according to a report by WKMG.
