Barefoot Resort swing bridge maintenance set for January

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The annual maintenance work on the Barefoot Resort and Golf Swing Bridge is set to begin early next month.
According to information from the city of North Myrtle Beach, the work will start on Jan. 6.
Depending on the weather, the work will take four to six weeks to complete, city officials said. The contractor will clean the bridge and paint where necessary.
The bridge will remain open to motor vehicle traffic. However, one lane will be required most of the time. Traffic signalization will be set up to aid motorists.
