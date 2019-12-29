13-year-old girl killed, two teens hurt in Concord Mills shooting

UPDATE (11:10 p.m.): A 13-year-old girl was killed in a shooting outside Concord Mills mall. Two male boys under 16 were also shot, according to Concord Police.
In a press release issued just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Concord Police say they were called to the Dave and Busters parking lot at Concord Mills Boulevard in regards to a fight. They determined there was a shooting in front of Dave and Busters in which two boys were injured. The boys are expected to survive. Police say the third victim, a 13-year-old girl, died as a result of the shooting.
Concord Police are asking for your help. If you have any information about the shooting, call 704-93-CRIME or 704-920-5000.
UPDATE (10:38 p.m.): Concord Police have now secured the mall’s perimeter. Reunification for parents to pick their children up has been moved to the Sea Life Aquarium parking lot.
“It was just a lot of chaos and people running everywhere and I was kinda like ,'Oh, it could have been us,'” said Evelyn Romero, who was inside the mall at the time of the shooting.
“People came running, I thought it was a fight apparently gun shots because there’s two bodies over there on the ground and a mother can’t have her daughter tonight,” said Sean King who was inside the mall at the time. “I saw the girl’s momma on the wall so I knew it was serious.”
UPDATE (10:12 p.m.): One person was killed at the scene and two others have been transported to CMC-Main, according to Concord Police.
UPDATE (9:27 p.m.): The Concord Police Department has set up an area for parents to pick up their children at the Lowe’s on the corner of Concord Mills Boulevard and Derita Road.
Concord Police hasn’t said how many people were shot or the severity of their injuries.
They stress this is not an active shooter situation, but that people should avoid the area.
