Water service impacted in parts of Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Some Conway residents are dealing with an issue with their water service Sunday morning.
A release from the city of Conway states crews have been dispatched to investigate the cause of the problem.
According to city officials, crews were repairing a water main break on a main transmission line on 701 North by the Speedway just before 10 a.m.
The problem has been isolated, and crews are working to restore water pressure as quickly as possible, city officials said..
WMBF viewers sent Facebook messages indicating water was out in areas such as the Summit neighborhood and Country Manor Drive.
