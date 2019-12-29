Second suspect wanted in murder of Dillon County store owner arrested in Florence County

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The second suspect wanted in connection with the murder of a Dillon County convenience store owner is in custody Sunday, according to authorities.
Florence County Sheriff’s Chief Glen Kirby confirmed that 19-year-old Joshua Darek Manning was arrested at a hotel on West Lucas Street around 11:45 a.m. Sunday.
Kirby said authorities received a tip and then staked out the hotel. Once law enforcement verified Manning was there, the FCSO’s special response team “hit the room with the necessary force to make a safe arrest,” he added.
Manning, who will be charged with murder, was wanted in connection with the death of J.W. Bailey at his convenience store earlier this month.
Another suspect, 20-year-old William Mason, was arrested Dec. 21 in reference to Bailey’s murder.
