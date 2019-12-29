Report: Two women stole over $2K worth of electronics from Myrtle Beach Belk store

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Police were called to the Belk store at Coastal Grand Mall Saturday night after two women allegedly stole a cart full of electronics worth thousands of dollars, a report stated.
The incident report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department states an asset protection associate for Belk got a call from an employee who said two women had a cart full of unpaid electronics.
In reviewing security camera footage, the associated saw the women enter the store near the home goods section just before 7:30 p.m. and then went up the escalator, according to the report.
The women then selected multiple items and left the store six minutes later without paying for any of the items, the report states.
According to the associated, the items were valued at approximately $2,099.99. They were listed as four Ring flood cameras, one Google Nest Lock and two iRobot vacuum cleaners.
