FIRST ALERT: Warm Sunday with scattered showers returning

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s a mild start to the day with temperatures in the 60s this morning and even warmer weather expected by this afternoon.
Skies will remain overcast today with a southerly wind warming us up into the lower 70s for afternoon high temperatures today. As we head throughout the day, look for scattered showers to return to the area ahead of our next system that will bring rain chances both today and into the start of the work week. The best chance of rain will be later tonight and into Monday morning.
We will see our rain chances increase from 40% this afternoon to 60% overnight and into Monday morning. The actual cold front will move through the region by the middle on Monday, bringing the chances for rain to an end by Monday afternoon. Highs on Monday will reach the lower 70s before a drop in temperatures is expected just in time for 2020.
The good news? That “cooler” air will not last long. Warmer weather looks to return by the end of the work week before another possible system just in time for the weekend. We will keep an eye on that.
