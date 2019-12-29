Elderly Robeson County couple dead of apparent murder-suicide, authorities say

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide that happened Sunday morning just outside of Lumberton.
Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said the incident was reported to the 911 center shortly before 9 a.m.
Investigators went to a home in the 1200 block of Robert Bessie Road and found an elderly man and woman dead from gunshot wounds, Wilkins said.
He added the RCSO’s homicide and criminal investigation divisions are still investigating it as an apparent murder-suicide.
