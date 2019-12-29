2 arrested in Georgetown car burglary

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown Police arrested two men accused in an active car burglary Saturday.
Ashton and Brandon Mcelveen were positively identified by an eyewitness as the persons seen entering the vehicle at the residence on Old Charleston Rd., according to a post on the agency’s Facebook page.
Police responded to the 2700 block of Old Charleston Road where an active car burglary was reported. Police say multiple items were taken out of the vehicle and were located in the pair’s possession.
They were arrested and transported to the Georgetown County Detention Center, to await formal charges of breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, police said.
Police are also investigating additional vehicle break-ins in the Maryville area.
Anyone with information on the break-ins is asked to call the Georgetown City Police department at 843-545-4300.
