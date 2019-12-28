Pedestrian killed after being hit by BMW in Loris area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A pedestrian died after being hit by a car Friday evening in the Loris area, according to authorities.
South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins said the collision happened at 5:55 p.m. on West Dogwood Road near Vernon Lane.
A 2002 BMW was heading east on West Dogwood Road when the vehicle struck a pedestrian who was in the road, Collins said. The victim died as a result of the crash.
The name of the victim was not immediately available.
Collins added the driver of the BMW was not injured in the collision and no charges are expected.
