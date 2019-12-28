Daughter-in-law of LSU coach among 5 killed in La. plane crash

(AP) - Authorities say a small plane crashed into the parking lot of a post office in Louisiana shortly after takeoff, killing five people.
Louisiana sports reporter Carley McCord was among those who died in the crash on the way to a college football game.
Her husband, Steven Ensminger Jr., confirmed the death to The Associated Press on Saturday.
Ensminger’s father is the offensive coordinator for Louisiana State University’s football team. The team is to play Oklahoma on Saturday afternoon.
Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Tony Molinaro says the two-engine Piper Cheyenne went down about a mile from the Lafayette Regional Airport on Saturday morning.
Lafayette Fire Department spokesman Alton Trahan says the plane caught fire after it crashed and that the flames fully engulfed a car nearby.
Trahan says four people were brought to the hospital: one from the plane, one on the ground and two post office employees.
He says their conditions are unknown.
Fire Chief Robert Benoit told KLFY-TV that the aircraft was an eight-passenger plane.
