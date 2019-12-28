Hundreds of accused clergy left off church’s sex abuse lists

This undated photo obtained from the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services in December 2019 shows Richard J. Poster. Poster served time for possessing child pornography, violated his probation by having contact with children, admitted masturbating in the bushes near a church school and in 2005 was put on a sex offender registry. And yet the former Catholic priest was only just in December 2019 added to a list of clergy members credibly accused of child sexual abuse -- after The Associated Press asked why he was not included. (Source: Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services via AP)