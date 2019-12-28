Country music channel ‘Circle’ to debut Jan. 1 on WMBF News

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Opry Entertainment Group and Gray Television, Inc. are launching a new media network called Circle Jan. 1 dedicated to the country music lifestyle experience.
The network will feature original programming centered around artists and their lives on and off the stage. Its lineup includes the return of a weekly broadcast of the Grand Ole Opry, the show that made country music famous.
Starting Jan. 1, the new lineup for our over-the-air antenna users will look like this:
- 32.1 WMBF – NBC programming and WMBF News
- 32.2 Bounce
- 32.3 Circle
- 32.4 Laff
- 32.5 Grit
WMBF antenna viewers may need to rescan your TVs to get access to the new channel. Follow the instructions in the video below to learn how.
Circle will have a wide variety of country music programming, including “Opry Live,” which will feature Grand Ole Opry performances each week beginning in February.
Circle is also bringing back “Hee Haw,” a venerable music and comedy sketch show that aired from 1971 to 1993 and from 1996 to 1997.
You can learn more about Circle and its programs here.
