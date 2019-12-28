Busiest day of the year for Goodwill looms as 2020 gets closer

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The season of charitable giving doesn’t have to be over just yet.
The line of people coming to the Surfside Beach Goodwill remained steady all day Saturday as more and more residents came to drop off donations of clothes, furniture, and other household items before the start of the new year.
Many people bringing donations said they came not only because they wanted to clean out their homes before the start of 2020, but also so they could count the donations they brought as a deductible on this year’s taxes.
Goodwill representatives said they are currently accepting donations for the following items:
- Clothing including jeans, t-shirts, and sweaters
- Accessories such as handbags and belts
- Technology and electronics like DVDs, printers and flat-screen TVs
- Household items including dishes, glassware and pans
- Furniture and rugs
- Sports equipment and children’s toys
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.