2-year-old safe after car stolen with child inside

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence police are investigating after a car was stolen with a 2-year-old child inside.
Shortly after midnight Friday, officers responded to the Speedy Mart on W. Lucas Street for reports of a stolen vehicle, according to Lt. Mike Brandt with Florence police. Authorities learned the victim’s child was still inside the vehicle.
The Florence County Sheriff’s Office, South Carolina Highway Patrol and State Law Enforcement Division assisted in the search. The child and vehicle were found around 2:15 a.m. just outside Florence city limits on E. Pine Street and Sundance Street, according to Brandt. The child was not injured.
The incident remains under investigation.
If you have any information, call Florence police at 843-665-3191.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.