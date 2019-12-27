Two suspects wanted for multiple car break-ins in Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department continues to remind the public to lock car doors and secure valuables, especially in the evening.
On Friday afternoon, HCPD released a video on their Twitter account showing two men entering vehicles. Police say the men have entered cars near Conway on Juniper Bay Road, Highway 378, Highway 548 and Bottle Branch Road.
“We’re hoping to remind them that, if it’s not theirs, then they have no right to touch it,” the tweet states.
If you have any information on the suspects, call HCPD at 843-248-1520.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.