Restaurant Scorecard: Employee handles raw chicken with bare hands; perfect scores at two eateries

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Employees handling raw chicken with their bare hands, then touching plates and baskets used for ready-to-eat foods. Plus, there’s a perfect score double play.
We begin this week’s Restaurant Scorecard with Asian Bistro and Sushi Bar at 4620 Dick Pond Road, Unit J.
Inspectors found an employee cutting raw chicken, then grabbing that raw chicken and placing it on the grill with their bare hands. That employee had chicken juice all over their hands and then touched plates and baskets where ready-to-eat foods would be placed.
Health crews said ready-to-eat onions were also stored uncovered inside the cooler. According to inspectors, the ice scoop had build-up and the deflector plate inside the ice machine had black mildew build-up.
Inspectors noted that raw chicken was being cut on the cutting board, and the surface was not washed, rinsed or sanitized before other preparation took place in the exact spot. They also saw the wok was rinsed under running water in the middle basin that had a dirty bucket inside. Soap and sanitizer were not used and the other two basins were full of dirty dishes.
Utensils were rinsed under running water at the hand-sink and not properly cleaned or sanitized. Health crews saw flour and breading with old food.
Inspectors gave Asian Bistro and Sushi Bar a 70 out of 100.
Next up is Domino’s Pizza No. 5660 at 1706 S. Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach.
Inspectors found chemical spray bottles not marked with common names. Health crews also discovered the plastic behind the mop sink faucet was missing, exposing the porous backing.
The building holding the walk-in cooler was observed with holes in the roof, exposed to the outside, falling insulation and water damage.
Inspectors said the building was hard to navigate due to debris and wet boxes. Health crews also said the floor of the walk-in cooler in the outside storage had build-up.
Inspectors gave Domino’s Pizza an 88 out of 100.
It’s a perfect score times two. Admiral’s Room at 5200 N. Ocean Blvd., and California Dreaming at 10429 U.S. 17 are each in Myrtle Beach and each gave perfect performances. Congratulations to you both.
