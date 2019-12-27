Report: Two steal $75 worth of lighters from Myrtle Beach convenience store

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Police were called to a Circle K in Myrtle Beach early Thursday morning after two people stole dozens of lighters, according to an incident report.
The Myrtle Beach Police Department report states officers responded to the Circle K in the 1100 block of North Kings Highway around 6 a.m.
A store employee said two men came into the store around 5:30 a.m., went to separate counters and started counting loose change, according to the report. They then started switching back and forth between the counters, police said.
One suspect, who was reportedly wearing a black beanie and purple jacket, could be seen dumping approximately 25 Bic lighters into a back pack, the report stated. Those lighters were valued at $75.
Security cameras show the two men then leaving the store without paying for the items, according to police. The report states they left on a newer red VIP moped.
Video footage was obtained and placed into evidence, the report states. A Be On The Lookout was sent out with the suspects’ photo. That photo was not immediately available.
