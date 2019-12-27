Police: No injuries when carriage horse became agitated, jumped on cars

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a Palmetto Carriage horse became agitated and jumped on two vehicles Friday afternoon.
Charleston Police Inspector Karen Nix said the incident happened on South Market between Meeting Street and Church Street at approximately 3:15 p.m.
Police say the horse jumped on the back of a Toyota Tacoma, jumped off and then kept going and jumped onto a Ford Taurus. Nix said the drivers saw the horse and slowed to a stop.
A child in the Taurus was checked out by EMS but was not taken to the hospital, Nix said.
A person in the carriage jumped off but was not injured, she said.
Per protocol, carriage operators try to get a distressed horse close to vehicles as they work to calm it down. The carriage driver does not know why the horse became agitated, Nix said.
Employees from Palmetto Carriage came to the scene to help calm the horse. They were eventually able to walk the horse back to its barn.
The carriage company released a statement Friday afternoon on the incident, disputing police accounts that a horse jumped onto vehicles:
At approximately 3:30pm on Friday afternoon, Rockstar and Midnight, two horses at Palmetto Carriage Works, took an unsupervised stroll down one block of Market Street. In the process, their attached yoke made contact with several vehicles parked adjacent to the Market. At no time did a horse “jump on” a vehicle.
Fortunately, no horses or people were injured but several cars incurred damage. Palmetto Carriage Works would like to apologize for today’s incident and we are fully committed to covering the cost of all damage caused by our horses.
PCW has been a family-owned small business in Charleston since 1972 and the safety of our animals, customers, and neighbors has always been our top priority. As our staff reviews additional procedures and safety measures to ensure this never happens again, Rockstar and Midnight will take the rest of 2019 off to rest and celebrate New Year’s at our farm on Johns Island.
