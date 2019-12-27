Myrtle Beach man killed in N.J. crash on Christmas Eve

LACEY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) - A South Carolina man was killed when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed it in New Jersey, authorities said.
Lacey Township police said Daniel O’Connor was traveling alone on Lacey Road around 1:10 p.m. Tuesday when he entered the road’s shoulder. He then crossed over the roadway and ended up in the opposite shoulder before his vehicle came to a stop in an embankment.
The 64-year-old O’Connor, who lived in Myrtle Beach, suffered a head injury in the crash and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
It did not appear that any other vehicles were involved in the accident, authorities said.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.