Myrtle Beach man charged for cutting woman’s face after argument, authorities say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – One man is in jail Friday after allegedly cutting a woman’s face with a knife following an argument on Dennison Avenue in Myrtle Beach, according to authorities.
Online records from the Myrtle Beach Police Department state 43-year-old Ramando Timokee Chestnut was booked shortly before 7 a.m. Friday on charges of assault/attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
An MBPD report states officers were called to the area of Lumber Street and Mr. Joe White Avenue on Thursday in reference to an assault. There, police said they met with the victim, who had a cut on the left side of her chin that appeared to be 1.5 inches long. She was reportedly covered in blood.
Officers said they tried to speak to the victim about what happened, “but she was all over the place.” According to the report, the woman, who looked to be under the influence of narcotics, was able to say the alleged assault happened in the 1300 block of Dennison Avenue. She said the suspect cut her with a knife after an argument.
The victim was unable to cooperate further and was arrested for public intoxication, the report stated. She was then taken to the hospital and received seven stitches before being transported to the Myrtle Beach jail, police said.
“While walking the victim out of the ER and to my car, she stated the offender’s name, and that he is the one that cut her,” the report stated.
The woman also told police she and the suspect used to date and lived together.
Police went to the suspect’s house, where they said they saw blood in front of the door, on the grass, and cement.
Detectives completed search warrants and arrest warrants. SWAT members were then called out, entered the home, and detained the suspect, the report stated.
