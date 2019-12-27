LIST: New Year’s Eve events across the Grand Strand

Head to LuLu’s North Myrtle Beach and get a head start on the New Year’s Eve celebrations! Crafts, kid-safe fireworks like bubble wrap and characters from the Character Company will be featured at the event, which goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. When the clock strikes noon, there will be a beach-ball drop. LuLu’s is located at 4954 U.S. 17 South in North Myrtle Beach. For more information, click here.