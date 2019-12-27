LIST: New Year’s Eve events across the Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Grand Strand is going all out for the final day of both 2019 and the decade.
Here is a roundup of New Year’s Eve events happening on Dec. 31.
Noon Year’s Eve at LuLu’s North Myrtle Beach
Head to LuLu’s North Myrtle Beach and get a head start on the New Year’s Eve celebrations! Crafts, kid-safe fireworks like bubble wrap and characters from the Character Company will be featured at the event, which goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. When the clock strikes noon, there will be a beach-ball drop. LuLu’s is located at 4954 U.S. 17 South in North Myrtle Beach. For more information, click here.
Noon Year’s Eve at Dave & Buster’s
Dave & Buster’s at Broadway at the Beach invites you to ring in 2020 at noon with a breakfast buffet, unlimited tea, coffee and soda, $10 power card, unlimited video game playing, a magician, and face painting. Tickets are $19.99 and the event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, click here.
Ripley’s Aquarium New Year’s Eve Sleepover
This kids-only event at Ripley’s Aquarium at Broadway at the Beach includes party favors, music and dancing, pizza and snacks, a non-alcoholic toast at midnight, and a continental breakfast. The coast is $69.99 per child ages 6 to 14. For more information, click here.
Ring in the New Year at Margaritaville
The party at Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville at Broadway at the Beach gets underway at 9 p.m. with live entertainment from the Paul Grimshaw Band. There will also be stiltwalkers, a midnight margarita shooter and party favor. Admission is $10. Click here for more.
New Year’s Eve Fireworks Spectacular at Barefoot Landing
Bring the family to Barefoot Landing for dinner, shopping and New Year’s Eve fireworks. The aerial display begins at 7 p.m.
New Year’s Eve Fireworks Extravaganza at Broadway at the Beach
A New Year’s Eve fireworks display will light up at the sky over Lake Broadway. The show begins at 8 p.m.
Roaring into the 20s at Tin Roof
Tin Roof is inviting revelers to dress up to celebrate the new Roaring 20s. The party will feature live music in the Green Room and live music side, multiple bars, a buffet, and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. General admission and VIP tickets are available. Click here for more.
New Year’s Eve at House of Blues
Enjoy a four-course dinner, dance the night away with music from Tru Sol, and stick around for a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. Tickets are $99 per person. For more information, click here.
New Year’s Eve Bash at RipTydz
For its third annual bash, RipTydz will have an even bigger NYE party now that the rooftop bar is heated and enclosed. A buffet package and drink package will be available for purchase. Live music will be featured on the oceanfront patio, while DJ Johnny will be spinning tracks on the rooftop. Click here for more.
2020 Roaring Twenties New Year’s Eve Party at Wicked Tuna
Wicked Tuna in Myrtle Beach is inviting revelers to ring in 2020 with dinner and drink specials. Come dressed in your best Roaring 20s attire and you could win a big screen TV. Find out more here.
New Year’s Eve on the Marshwalk
Restaurants along the Murrells Inlet Marshwalk will feature festive Tito’s drink specials, dinner specials, and live music. More here.
New Year’s Eve Bash at Hard Rock Café
The last night of the decade will be rockin’ at the Hard Rock Café at Broadway at the Beach. Live entertainment will come courtesy of Chocolate Chip & Company. The event will also feature a balloon drop, confetti canons, party favors and a live simulcast from Times Square. Click here for ticket information.
Southern Times Square in The Market Common
Valor Park in The Market Common will feature live music throughout the evening, food and drink vendors, inflatables and games for the kids, and a ball drop and fireworks display at midnight. Click here for more.
