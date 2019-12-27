FIRST ALERT: 70° warmth returns, weekend rain chances increasing

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - More areas hit 70° into the weekend as the rain chances begin to increase.
Few more clouds hang around Friday with an isolated shower possible through the evening, especially closer to the Grand Strand. Despite the clouds, temperatures will approach 70°, way above-average for this time of the year.
The warmth doesn’t go anywhere this weekend as we continue the unseasonable temperatures through Sunday. Just about everybody gets into the 70s by Sunday afternoon.
Our next cold front is set to arrive late on Sunday. This will increase the rain chances, especially late in the day. The best chance of any heavy rain will arrive after sunset Sunday and wind down into Monday morning. While we’re still warm for Monday, cooler weather quickly moves in for the New Year.
Heading out New Year’s Eve? Expect a rain-free forecast but much cooler than this weekend! Temperatures by midnight will be falling to around 40°.
