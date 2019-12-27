FIRST ALERT: Spring-like temperatures and a few showers this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Unseasonably warm weather will continue this weekend with the risk of a few showers by Sunday.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy and mild with areas of fog developing after midnight. Some of the fog could be dense at times by early Saturday morning. Temperatures will only drop into the middle and upper 50s by Saturday morning.
Mostly cloudy skies will stick around through the day on Saturday, but the mild temperatures will continue as afternoon readings will climb to near 70 at the beaches and into the lower 70s inland. A sprinkle or two may develop in a few areas, but most locations will stay dry.
Sunday will see the temperatures climbing even higher with the Grand Strand reaching 70 degrees and the Pee Dee climbing into the lower 70s. Skies will transition from mostly cloudy to overcast by the afternoon. A few light showers will be possible from time to time especially Sunday afternoon and evening.
The new week with start off with more of the same. Mild temperatures near 70 and a few more showers will continue through Monday.
A cold front will push off shore Monday night and usher in cooler temperatures for the New Years Holiday. Daytime temperatures will return to the 50s by New Years Eve and New Years Day. Overnight temperatures will be more seasonable with readings in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.