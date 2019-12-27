Deputies arrest man accused of shooting into Georgetown County home

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man has been charged after allegedly firing a gun into a home in Georgetown County.
The incident happened Thursday night on Garrison Road, according to a news release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they started processing the crime scene and conducting interviews.
Michael Dayton Young, 21, of Andrews, was identified as the suspect and was arrested, the release states. He was charged with discharging a firearm into a dwelling.
No one was injured in the incident.
Young is being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.
The investigation is ongoing.
