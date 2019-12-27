Businesses in downtown Myrtle Beach see increase in sales this year

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As 2019 comes to a close, businesses in downtown Myrtle Beach have reported an increase in sales for the year, and they only expect numbers to grow next year. The city of Myrtle Beach set a goal to have 20 million visitors in the area by 2020.
Employees of some downtown businesses say they’ve noticed sales trend upward each year, especially during the shoulder season. Over at Tin Roof, the staff says it’s been a learning process over the past year-and-a-half since opening in June 2018.
While the restaurant has only experienced two summer seasons, Jonathan Talbot, the bar manager at Tin Roof, says they’ve noticed a surge in customers. Talbot says their peak times align with the rest of Myrtle Beach’s busy tourist season: June, July and August. From day to night, business remained steady, and they’ve already noticed the shoulder seasons welcoming more visitors.
Even though this year hasn't wrapped up just yet, the staff at Tin Roof are already preparing for next year.
“Like we always do, you’re going to see a drop off in the fall and as you get through the holidays, we’ll slowly see it. But January and February, if they’re anything like last year, they were great months, especially on the weekends when we still have entertainment," said Talbot.
Many businesses along Ocean Boulevard say they credit the weather for strong numbers throughout the year. The Gay Dolphin Gift Cove says this year has topped the charts in sales, almost doubling in numbers from ten years ago. The owner of the store, Buzz Plyler, says in much of the 73-year history of the store, this past busy tourist season brought in significant sales and even extended through the end of the year.
Plyler says business has been so great, they don’t really seem to have a shoulder season anymore, noting each year holiday sales pick up.
“It’s always been the hundred days of the summer, but we are seeing our shoulder season explode. We’re seeing tremendous increases in Thanksgiving and Christmas. Before I had lost money for as many as nine months out of the year. Now I’m seeing it down to three weeks, and that is what I always dreamed about," said Plyler.
Last year, Hurricane Florence hurt many businesses downtown, including Tin Roof. But this year with Hurricane Dorian, business owners say they’re thankful no major impacts were felt along the coast, allowing for businesses to stay open longer to welcome more visitors and locals.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.