Beach Ball Classic returns to Myrtle Beach for 39th year

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Serving as an early season litmus test for some of the nation’s best high school basketball coaches and players, the Beach Ball Classic returns to Myrtle Beach for the 39th season.
“We’ll have anywhere from 3,000 to 4,000 fans in here and about 35 percent of them are from outside the state,” said event owner John Rhodes. “It’s pretty hectic but we’re bringing in a lot of people that haven’t seen Myrtle Beach before, giving them a taste of what the area is like and how great a resort destination it can be and we’re really excited about that.”
The BBC comes on the heels of the CresCom Bank Holiday Invitational, a 56-team girls tournament held at the Myrtle Beach Area Convention Center and nearby Myrtle Beach Sports Center.
“We really enjoy it," said Jeff Haynes, a Myrtle Beach local who has been to the Classic the last several years. "You see some of the best high school talent in the nation. They do a great job of recruiting teams and the talent is really good. It’s a fun time.”
