FIRST ALERT: Warmer weather returns, rain chances increasing this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Temperatures are set to make a run at 70° but we’ll watch rain chances increase through Sunday.
A few more clouds around today as warmer weather continues to filter in. Temperatures this afternoon climb into the middle 60s.
Cloud cover will continue to increase in coverage both Friday and Saturday. While not a washout, expect to see some isolated showers around both afternoon. We’ll remain warm with afternoon highs approaching 70° by Saturday.
The next cold front arrives on Sunday with a better chance of rain late in the day. Some downpours will be around, slowly winding down into early Monday morning. More warm weather Sunday with afternoon highs again near 70°.
Cooler weather does make a return next week, just in time for the New Year! Heading out to ring in the New Year? Temperatures fall into the lower 40s by midnight Wednesday.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.