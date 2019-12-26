Two-vehicle crash causes gas leak at Florence Arby’s

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A two-vehicle crash caused a gas leak at a Florence Arby’s location, authorities said.
A press release from the Florence Police Department states officers were called to the Arby’s on South Irby Street shortly after 12:30 p.m. Thursday after the two vehicles crashed in the parking lot.
That collision damaged the restaurant’s natural gas meter, police said. Dominion Energy responded to fix the leak, according to the release.
No injuries were reported, authorities said.
