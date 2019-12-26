Suspect Search: Woman accused of forging signature of man offering help, another charged with shoplifting

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One victim says the suspect looked a gift-horse in the mouth, while a second suspect is accused of trying to steal from a store but ran away, leaving behind all the evidence authorities would need.
Here are this week’s suspects.
Horry County police are trying to find Courtney Melesa Brooke Squires-Brown. Earlier this month, the victim told authorities he’d known Squires-Brown for a number of years and had been trying to help her get her life together by providing financial assistance and even purchasing a car for her.
The victim says in June, Squires-Brown wrote a check on his account and forged his signature.
Squires-Brown is charged with forgery. She’s 27 years old and has a last known address of Hodge Road in Conway.
Horry County police are also trying to find Barbara Christine Taylor.
Earlier this month, police responded to the Walmart on Middle Ridge Avenue in the Conway area for a shoplifting report.
An employee told officers they saw Taylor enter the store and select some health supplements, a smoke detector, a beer, and a toilet flush lever.
Taylor is accused of concealing the items in a purse and then selected tortillas and potato chips. She next went to the register and paid for the tortillas and chips, according to authorities, before trying to leave the store without paying for the items in her purse.
A loss prevention officer tried to detain her but she ran off, leaving behind her two purses, one of which contained her identification and the other containing the stolen merchandise, police said.
Taylor is charged with shoplifting $2,000 or less. She’s 49-years-old and has a last known address of Ivystone Drive in Myrtle Beach.
