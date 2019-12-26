'It’s sad, very sad’: Man found dead in Lamar field Christmas morning identified

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee has identified the man who was found dead in the Lamar area Wednesday morning.
Hardee identified the victim as Zyshonne Kaveon McCullough, 21, of Bishopville.
McCullough’s body was discovered in a field near the intersection of Bay Branch Road and Plaza Road.
“It’s sad, very sad,” Sharonda Durant, who grew up in the area, said.
More specifically, neighbors said twin brothers found the body along a pathway behind a church that’s often used as a shortcut into town.
“That was a pathway we took actually coming from school that would bring us back to our street,” Durant said.
“I’ve been here 20 years and we’ve never had something to happen right in the community this close,” Levi Miller said. “My wife and I are real concerned about that, especially with a lot of the young people in this area.”
If you have any information, call the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office at 843-398-4920 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-Crime-SC. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.
