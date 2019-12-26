Here’s how to get rid of holiday trash, recyclables and Christmas trees

“Just put it at the curb and we’ll get it for you. If you have things like a TV or old toys that you don’t want anymore, put it at the curb and we’ll pick that up for you as well,” said Chasity Pendergrass, Myrtle Beach public information specialist. “For Christmas trees, we’ll pick them up at the curb for you. We’ll give you a few days to put them out - a few weeks to put them out - and we’ll collect them with your trash.”