Here’s how to get rid of holiday trash, recyclables and Christmas trees

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Christmas holiday is officially over, but have you taken out the trash?
Those who live in the city of Myrtle Beach have a couple of options when it comes to how to get rid of it all.
“Just put it at the curb and we’ll get it for you. If you have things like a TV or old toys that you don’t want anymore, put it at the curb and we’ll pick that up for you as well,” said Chasity Pendergrass, Myrtle Beach public information specialist. “For Christmas trees, we’ll pick them up at the curb for you. We’ll give you a few days to put them out - a few weeks to put them out - and we’ll collect them with your trash.”
Those who don’t want to wait for a pick-up can drop the trees off behind Myrtle Waves. Pendergrass said the trees will be ground up in February and then the mulch will be given away free of charge.
The city of North Myrtle Beach also has recycling services. Officials said residents can bring their tree to either the public parking lot on Shorehaven Drive on Ocean Boulveard near 19th Avenue North, or the lot across from the J. Bryan Floyd Community Center.
Those who don’t want to recycle can also place their tree curbside for pickup.
Residents in both North Myrtle Beach and Myrtle Beach are asked to make sure all decorations and lights are taken off the trees.
Officials with the city of Conway said holiday trash or recycling can be left on the curb or taken to a recycling center. Trees can also be left curbside for pickup.
For those in the unincorporated areas of Horry County, this is a list of the different recycling centers you can take your trash, recycling and trees.
Horry County Solid Waste Authority officials said residents in unincorporated areas cannot leave items on the curb for pick up, unless they have their own private hauler service.
Officials also advise residents to check the dates of operations for the recycling centers before heading out.
If you plan to recycle, this is a list of things Horry County Solid Waste Authorities say you can or cannot recycle.
