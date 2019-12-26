Furry friends find new homes during Christmas Day adoption event in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Animal Care Center hosted a pet adoption event Christmas Day.
Families adopted 25 dogs, nine cats and two ferrets while the pet adoption fees were waived to encourage adoption. WMBF News spoke to families who were adopting pets Wednesday morning and mostly everyone said they were feeling the Christmas spirit.
“No one deserves to be in a shelter on Christmas. If I could, I’d take everybody home,” said Keith Garceau.
And nearly everyone did get to go home, with only two dogs remaining in the shelter after the event ended.
And while free adoption events raise the concern that people who are not prepared to bring a pet into their home do so regardless, a study from the University of Florida found that there is not a significant difference in shelter returns between pets who were adopted for free and pets whose owners paid a fee.
However, Horry County does charge a $10 intake fee for any animal brought to their shelter regardless if they were adopted for free.
