Florence’s Manna House continues to feed those in need on Christmas

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The Manna House in Florence continues to feed those in need with their annual Christmas meal celebration.
On Wednesday, the non-profit served holiday breakfast and lunch to more than 100 people.
Daphine Tedder, the executive director of Manna House, said part of the food is donated by businesses in the area.
Throughout the day, around 30 volunteers helped to serve plates stacked with ribs, greens, dressing and other hearty fixings.
People also enjoyed live music.
Tedder said every year, more people come out to volunteer.
“Actually working with people, you see the needs and it’s an opportunity to help them have a sense of better pride in what they do and don’t have for this day,” Dr. Ricky Hall, a volunteer, said.
Jarrod Eaddy was among the crowd fed Wednesday. He said he’s grateful for the organization not just on the holidays, but every day as a source for food and fellowship.
“There’s many people out here that need help, that people need to reach out and help them, including myself. I’m not in a desperate need sometimes, but sometimes I do come out and help people and I come out to eat, enjoy them and see how it feels,” Eaddy said.
The Manna House also has a food pantry available Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.