FIRST ALERT: Mild with increasing rain chances through the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Unseasonably mild weather will continue through the weekend as rain chances gradually increase.
Tonight will see fair skies and a few areas of patchy fog as temperatures drop into the lower 50s by daybreak Friday.
Cloud cover will continue to increase in coverage both Friday and Saturday, but only a sprinkle or two will be possible on Saturday. Temperatures will continue to be very warm with afternoon readings in the upper 60s to near 70 both days.
A weak cold front arrives on Sunday with a better chance of rain. A few showers will be possible at any point on Sunday, but the better chances arrive Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening. Despite the clouds and showers, temperatures will remain warm - in the upper 60s to near 70.
A shot of slightly cooler weather will move in for the early to middle part of next week. Temperatures will return to the 50s for high temperatures New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Another round of rain is looking likely by New Year’s Day into the end of next week.
