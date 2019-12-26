Brunswick County deputy believed to be at fault for Christmas Day wreck

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The state highway patrol says a deputy with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is accused of causing a two-vehicle crash on Christmas Day.
A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, when reached for comment Thursday morning, confirmed the wreck occurred but declined to give any additional details other than the collision is being investigated by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
Troopers say the crash occurred around 5:48 p.m. when the patrol car failed to slow down and hit the back of a vehicle making a left turn into a driveway off of NC 87. Both drivers were transported to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
In images provided to WECT, the deputy’s patrol car appeared to have sustained significant front-end damage, while a pickup truck was left on its side.
Any possible charges connected to the crash are still under investigation, according to the state highway patrol.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.