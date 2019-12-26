American Red Cross helping Florence family whose home was damaged by fire Christmas Day

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A fire broke out at a home in Florence County Wednesday afternoon.
According to a news release from the American Red Cross, the fire was on E. Cemetery Road.
The Windy Hill Fire Department responded to the blaze.
The American Red Cross is assisting eight people by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials.
There were no immediate reports of injuries.
The cause of the fire was not released.
