American Red Cross accepting blood donations at Ripley’s Aquarium

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – In the midst of an emergency blood shortage, the American Red Cross is asking the public for donations.
From 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday, the American Red Cross is accepting blood donations at Ripley’s Aquarium in Myrtle Beach.
According to a post on the Ripley’s Aquarium Facebook page, all donors will receive a free American Red Cross t-shirt, $5+ tax admission to the aquarium and 50% off admission Thursday for up to eight guests.
For more information on American Red Cross blood donations, click here.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.