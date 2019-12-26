American Red Cross accepting blood donations at Ripley’s Aquarium

In the midst of an emergency blood shortage, the American Red Cross is asking the public for donations. (Source: Ripley's Aquarium of Myrtle Beach Facebook page)
By WMBF News Staff | December 26, 2019 at 10:45 AM EST - Updated December 26 at 5:16 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – In the midst of an emergency blood shortage, the American Red Cross is asking the public for donations.

From 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday, the American Red Cross is accepting blood donations at Ripley’s Aquarium in Myrtle Beach.

According to a post on the Ripley’s Aquarium Facebook page, all donors will receive a free American Red Cross t-shirt, $5+ tax admission to the aquarium and 50% off admission Thursday for up to eight guests.

For more information on American Red Cross blood donations, click here.

