25-year-old man dies in Christmas Eve shooting in Lake City

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man is dead following a shooting Tuesday night in Lake City.
Officers responded to reports of a person shot on Independence Avenue around 10 p.m., according to Sgt. Amy Pringle with the Lake City Police Department.
Pringle said the victim, identified as 25-year-old Akii McFadden, was taken to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has been called in to investigate the shooting.
No additional information was immediately available.
