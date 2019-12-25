Police searching for missing Charleston woman

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 28-year-old woman.
Sara Beth Dorociak was reported missing by her family.
Police say she was last seen on Christmas Eve at 8:30 p.m. on Lennox Street and was said to have been driving to a party in West Ashley.
The vehicle she was driving was found near the area of Spruill Avenue and Burton Lane.
Anyone who sees her is asked to contact Charleston Police at 843-743-7200.
