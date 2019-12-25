Lexington Co. Coroner identifies man who died in house fire

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) -Lexington County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a house fire in Lexington that occurred on the evening of December 24.
Stanley Gonzalez Cook, 51, was pronounced dead at the scene of the fire.
The fire occurred on the 400 block of Gardners Terrace Road, near the Dixiana Community.
Just before 7:30 p.m., emergency responders were dispatched to the home after receiving a 911 call.
Upon arrival, heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from the home.
One person inside the home was able to escape, however, Cook was entrapped.
Firefighters were able to extricate Cook and perform CPR, but he died from injuries received in the fire.
One firefighter was treated on scene for minor injuries received while fighting the fire.
The house was determined to be a total loss. SLED is investigating the origin of the fire.
An autopsy has been scheduled.
