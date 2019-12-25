Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh gets early Christmas surprise on set

Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh's family surprised him on set with an 11-week-old Basset Hound Tuesday night. (Source: Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips | December 25, 2019 at 7:47 AM EST - Updated December 25 at 4:45 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Christmas came a bit early Tuesday night for Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh.

His family surprised him shortly before the 7 p.m. newscast at our West Ashley studios with his Christmas gift: a Basset Hound puppy complete with a red bow.

Walsh named the 11-week-old puppy Ruby.

In a Facebook post with a photo of Walsh with his children, Frank and Amy and his wife, Janet, he said he is not speechless often. But he was when this surprise unfolded!

Welcome to the Live 5 family, Ruby!

