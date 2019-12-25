Authorities in the Pee Dee investigating after person found dead in field Christmas morning

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Deputies are investigating after a person was found dead in the Lamar area Wednesday morning.
According to Lt. Robert Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, the person was discovered in a field near the intersection of Bay Branch Road and Plaza Road.
If you have any information, call the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office at 843-398-4920 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-Crime-SC. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.
