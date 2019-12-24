30 years later: Wilmington couple celebrates wedding day during historic snowstorm

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Christmas snowstorm of 1989 brought historic snowfall totals and all-time low temperatures to southeastern North Carolina.
For Bert and Kimberly Hatch, they remember the once-in-a-lifetime storm fondly because they were married on December 23, 1989.
“Our cars were totally covered," says Bert. "We were going out that day of the wedding and my car is totally covered in snow, and I thought ‘I have to get all of this uncovered before I get into a tuxedo and all that stuff and have to get to the church.’”
“I remember calling him saying ‘What are we going to do, I cant see my car?'" Kimberly said. "You’re not supposed to see the groom before you get married. He was like ‘We’re getting married. Your momma and daddy are going to pick you up and we’re getting married today.’”
The couple, driving separately, took their time arriving at First Baptist Church in downtown Wilmington as the storm blanketed the Port City with several inches of snow. They knew they would be able to make it to the ceremony but they were nervous for their guests.
“People were not used to being out driving out in snow in Wilmington, so most people were staying in unless they had four-wheel drives, trucks and things like that so they felt safe,” said Bert.
Out of the 300 guests they invited, 30 ended up at their wedding.
The Hatchs, however, were just thankful everyone was safe. After they realized everyone was out of harm’s way, they enjoyed the winter wonderland Mother Nature gifted them on their wedding day.
“The fountain downtown was frozen. It had these beautiful icicles, it was something out of a postcard, like a white Christmas, like an old Hollywood movie," Bert recalled.
“Apparently there’s an old saying that if it snows on your wedding day, you’re blessed and you’ll prosper," said Kimberly. “Thirty years later, and we are happily married and we’re really grateful.”
