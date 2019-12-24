Year in Review: Myrtle Beach, Horry County battle over hospitality fees

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The battle surrounding hospitality fees was a hot topic among Horry County, Myrtle Beach and other area leaders in 2019, and will continue into the new year.
It all started in March when the city of Myrtle Beach filed a lawsuit against Horry County, claiming the county collected millions of dollars in hospitality fees illegally.
According to the lawsuit, Horry County passed a resolution in 1996 to begin collecting the 1.5% hospitality tax in the unincorporated areas and the municipalities to help fund road projects through the RIDE I program. Myrtle Beach city leaders adopted a resolution supporting the tax.
It became effective on Jan. 1, 1997 and was to expire on Jan. 1, 2017.
In December 2016, the county enacted an ordinance to extend the termination date of the hospitality tax’s “Sunset Provision” to Jan. 1, 2022.
But this is where the issue arises because Myrtle Beach claims in the lawsuit that it never consented to an extension, while Horry County has said it didn’t need Myrtle Beach’s consent.
Myrtle Beach leaders are seeking a refund of the hospitality fee paid on the sale of food, beverages, accommodations and amusements sold within the city since Jan. 1, 2017.
The reason why the hospitality fee is so important is because Horry County was using it to help fund the I-73 project and bring the major interstate all the way into Myrtle Beach.
Over the next several months both parties filed appeals and injunctions, which brought confusion to businesses over who is supposed to be collecting the hospitality fee.
In August, a judge said enough is enough and ordered Horry County and Myrtle Beach into mediation to try and reach a resolution.
Leaders from went through three rounds of mediation before coming up with a proposed agreement on hospitality fees.
Now, this is where the lawsuit remains in limbo.
The agreement was sent to all parties involved in the lawsuit which are Horry County, Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, Conway, Surfside Beach, Aynor, Loris and Atlantic Beach. Leaders must all vote and agree on the proposed settlement before it is taken to court.
On Monday, Dec. 16, Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, Surfside Beach, Aynor and Atlantic Beach all voted in favor of the proposed settlement.
But Horry County met and decided to amend the proposal to say that Myrtle Beach cannot use the part of the settlement money to pay attorney fees. Council members voted 7-5 in favor of the proposed settlement.
But because they made a change, it now has to go back to area leaders for them to vote on it again.
Myrtle Beach City Council met on Thursday, Dec. 19 and they rejected the county’s change.
Now we may have to wait and see if an agreement will be reached in 2020.
During the back and forth fighting between Horry County and municipalities, the county council made the decision to cancel its I-73 contract with the South Carolina Department of Transportation.
Leaders stated that the legal battle with municipalities had left the county with no revenue source to pay for the work.
The contract with the SCDOT stated that the county had to give the agency a 30-day notice if they decided to cancel the contract. A decision had to be made by Dec. 1.
Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner said this doesn’t mean that the project connecting Myrtle Beach to I-95 is dead. He said a new contract with the SCDOT could be written up once the hospitality battle is resolved with municipalities and funding for the project is decided.
