S.C. boy forges new friendship with FedEx delivery driver

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington boy said he is extra thankful this holiday season after befriending his neighborhood FedEx delivery driver over their shared love of basketball.
Will Taylor, 10, can be found shooting hoops at the end of his driveway every afternoon. So, when the busy delivery season ramped up, it meant Keith Graham would delivering more packages to the neighborhood.
“One day, he was outside with his friends and I decided I wanted to shoot some hoops,” Graham said. “So, I got out of the truck, delivered a package, and shot some hoops with him. The next thing you know, I’m doing it every day with him.”
After several days of shooting around with Graham, Will wrote him a thank you card and gave him some homemade cookies. The card read:
“Hi, I just wanted to thank you for coming and shooting hoops with me every day. It means a lot to me, especially someone like you. I wanted to return the favor. Your local “hoopsman,” Will.”
Will’s handwritten card prompted Graham to do a kind gesture of his own, in the form of a special surprise a few days later during his route.
“He pulled up to our house and rang the doorbell and he gave me a card,” Will said. “I opened it and found a letter and an Xbox gift card. I was pretty shocked.”
Rachel Taylor, Will’s mom, said the gesture was something her family will never forget.
“You take for granted delivery drivers and how hard they work, demanding our packages and what we expect out of customer service,” she said. “He took the time out to take just a few moments with my son every day and it really meant a lot to him.”
The daily shootaround with Graham has become a focal point of Will’s day, his mom said.
“Every day, he waits for him, every day,” she said. “Even for that five minutes of basketball he gets, he’ll say, ‘Mom, it’s time. It’s between 4 and 5! I’ve got to wait outside for Keith!’”
The new relationship is a bright spot for Graham, too.
“He’s looking forward to seeing me every day and I’m looking forward to seeing him,” Graham said. “A smile can brighten up a kid’s heart, right?”
As for who’s better one on one?
“Definitely Will,” Graham laughed.
“Oh no, he’s better,” Will said.
One thing both can agree on is the new friendship they’ve forged will last well beyond the holiday season.
Catch this story on WIS News 10 at 5:30 p.m. Christmas Eve.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.